Uber Flags Off EV Autos In Ayodhya With Hon'ble Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 15, 2024: Uber, India's leading ride hailing app, flagged off its EV auto rickshaw service with Hon'ble Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the temple town of Ayodhya under its popular category, Uber Auto. With the flag off, Uber announced its commitment to offer convenient, affordable, and sustainable mobility solutions as the footfall to the holy city is expected to soar.



Following the launch of EV Autos, Uber will also start operations of UberGo - its most affordable car product; besides Uber Intercity - the fast growing mobility product that will support all inter-city travel needs to Ayodhya from popular destinations within Uttar Pradesh. This comprehensive approach aims to connect the temple city to various destinations, contributing significantly to tourism, travel, and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.



The expansion into Ayodhya aligns with Uber's growth plans in India and reflects the company's 'India to Bharat' strategy to increase its footprint and product offerings to more and more regional markets. Uber remains committed to bringing the magical multi-modal Uber experience to riders across the country.



Commenting on the launch, Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia said, "We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions. With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region. We are committed to contributing to the city's tourism, promoting a seamless travel experience and fostering sustainable economic growth."



Ten years ago, the first Indian rider hailed an Uber on the streets of Bengaluru, beginning a journey that would quickly see the app become the country's most preferred platforms for riders and drivers alike. Since then, Uber has transformed the mobility landscape in India. A safe, reliable and affordable car, auto, moto or bus ride via the app is now available in 125 cities across India.



Over the past couple of years, Uber has implemented several innovative technology-driven solutions to help riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip and continues to do so every day through a slew of measures such as an in-app SOS feature, along with location sharing.



Getting started with Uber is easy:



â- Download the app - Get the free Uber app from the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone and open the app to create your account.



â- Request a ride - Enter your destination and choose a ride option. You'll always see the price upfront.



â- Enjoy your ride - You'll see your driver's picture and vehicle details, and can track their arrival on the map.





About Uber: We rode into India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, we continue to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they have to on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and have helped over 800,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver's seat. We continue to reimagine the way the world moves for the better in ever expanding ways and as we mark our ten year milestone - we remain committed to keep India Moving Forward.





