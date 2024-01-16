Vietnamese Film 'Yellow Flowers On Green Grass' Honored With Award Of Distinction At 16Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: On the 2nd day of the 16th Global Film Festival Noida, the spotlight shone on the Vietnamese film 'Yellow Flowers on Green Grass,' a poignant portrayal of brotherly love, childhood struggles, and relationships set in a poor countryside village in Vietnam during the 1980s. The film, which was selected as Vietnam's entry for the best foreign language film at the 89th Academy Awards, received the prestigious Award of Distinction at the festival.



Distinguished guests at the event included Festival President and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, Dr. Sandeep Marwah; Political Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam, Ms. Huong Tran; Cultural Attache at the Embassy of Vietnam, Mr. Linh; and Engineer Vikas Tomar.



Festival President Dr. Sandeep Marwah commended the film's storytelling and screenplay, describing it as a beautiful depiction deserving of recognition. He highlighted the strong ties between India and Vietnam through the Indo-Vietnam Film and Culture Forum of ICMEI, emphasizing the role of cinema in supporting art and culture worldwide.



Ms. Huong Tran, Political Counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam, praised the Global Film Festival as a platform that provides a significant opportunity to showcase the talent and creativity of Vietnam. She emphasized the unifying power of movies, motivating individuals to come forward and contribute to the world of filmmaking.



During the event, Engineer Vikas Tomar discussed the potential for joint film productions between India and Vietnam. He expressed his willingness to organize a workshop focused on storytelling that encompasses the rich cultural heritage of both nations.



The festival concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where the Award of Distinction and festive mementos were presented to Ms. Huong Tran, Mr. Vikas Tomar, and Mr. Linh, a diplomat from Vietnam. The ceremony celebrated the collaboration and cultural exchange fostered through the medium of cinema.



The 16th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a global platform that not only recognizes outstanding cinematic achievements but also serves as a bridge for cultural understanding and collaboration between nations.



