ACC\'S Bargarh Plant Wins 14Th Kalinga Safety Excellence Award In Safety Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15 January 2024: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has won another gold award for its Bargarh cement plant at the 14th Kalinga Safety Excellence Award ceremony held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha Organised by the National Safety Conclave 2023, the prestigious two-day conference and award ceremony served as a platform for industry leaders and professionals to share best practices, initiatives, and compliance strategies related to the Occupational Safety and Health Code. The award to ACC Bargarh highlights its dedication to implementing best practices and initiatives that contribute to creating a safe and secure work environment. This is the second consecutive gold award for the plant within a week. Earlier in the week, it bagged a gold award for its role in enhancing sustainability and promoting safety.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said \"This accomplishment validates our sincere commitment to a safe work environment. The award motivates us to elevate safety standards even further. We are on a continuous journey, aiming not just to meet but exceed expectations for workplace well-being.\"



The two-day conclave, which took place between 20 -21 December 2023, aimed to promote safe and healthful working conditions, enforce standards, and provide training, outreach, education, and assistance in fostering a culture of safety across diverse sectors. Participants from various industries, including health, hydro, power manufacturing, and construction, gathered from all parts of the country to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborations.



About ACC Limited



ACC Limited, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements, is a part of Adani Cement and one of India\'s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It is a member of the diversified Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 20 cement manufacturing sites, over 82 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre, the quality of ACC\'s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised amongst India\'s Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2023 and among \'Iconic Brands of India\' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among the country\'s \'Most Sustainable Companies\' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets.







Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...