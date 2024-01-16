Launching Beta Version Of New Web Tool The Imagethief.

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 15, 2024 6:11 am - Today is the day (01.15.2024) of the launch of a new web tool. ImageThife. The first web testing of our tool is underway, we are looking forward to its results.

Web scraping, or scraping data from a website, is an automatic method to obtain large amounts of data from websites. It is one of the most efficient and useful ways to extract data from a website, especially in 2024.

It has become an integral tool for many businesses and individuals due to its ability to quickly and efficiently gather information from the internet. Leveraging a reliable web scraping service can further enhance the efficiency of data extraction processes. This is particularly important for conducting market research, facilitating lead generation for sales and marketing teams, and enabling price monitoring for competitive retail and travel businesses.

Web scraping is the process of collecting unstructured and structured data in an automated manner. It's also widely known as web data extraction or web data scraping.

Some of the main use cases of web scraping include price monitoring, price intelligence, news monitoring, lead generation, and market research among many others.

In general, it is used by people and businesses who want to make use of publicly available web data to generate valuable insights and make smarter decisions.

About image parser

It is a web scrapper; It is crawls and downloads all images from websites.

Working in three modes:

Single page. Scrape images from a single page.

Many pages. Scrape images from a list of pages.

Whole website. Scrape images from a whole website.

Notes

This tool was developed in two variants:

As a app on a website(django app).

Django app

Download scrapper, as a Python script

ImageThief script

Limitations:

Do not scrape SVG files.

Do not parse background images in CSS styles.

Do not parse dynamically loaded images.

Stop parsing if tabs in the browser are closed.

It is free. The only thing I'm asking for, is to add this tool to your bookmarks or share it. Thanks

If this tool was useful to you, thanks.