A1qa Earns Its Place In Forrester's CAT Services Landscape 2024, Q1 Report

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 15, 2024 7:18 am - Learn why a1qa's inclusion in CAT Services Landscape 2024 QA report matters for businesses seeking unmatched continuous automation and testing solutions.

Learn why a1qa's inclusion in CAT Services Landscape 2024 QA report matters for businesses seeking unmatched continuous automation and testing solutions.

a1qa has secured a spot in the Continuous Automation and Testing (CAT) Services Landscape, Q1 2024 report, reaffirming their industry expertise in delivering top-notch software testing solutions.

Forrester, as a renowned research and advisory firm, stands as a trusted authority in providing insights across various industries, offering comprehensive evaluations and analyses. It employs rigorous assessment methodologies, scrutinizing companies based on their approaches, practices, and industry impact.

In the dynamic realm of software testing, a1qa's acknowledgement in Forrester's CAT Services Landscape 2024, Q1, not only highlights their dedication to pushing the boundaries of quality assurance but also positions a1qa as one of the industry's notable performers helping businesses address the diverse challenges in software testing, like optimizing QA costs and QA processes, enhancing software quality, and accelerating time to market.

This Forrester stamp is more proof that businesses can fully rely on a1qa as a trusted partner capable of addressing modern software testing challenges.

a1qa will continue their mission of fulfilling clients' needs and delivering high-quality QA services.

About a1qa

With over 20 years in QA, a1qa's team has been supporting international businesses to boost their software quality. Across 1,500 projects, the a1qa team has provided assistance to over 800 clients, making the time to market smoother, budgets more efficient, and customer experiences better through a variety of QA services. The company adheres to international quality standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001.

Contacts

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 204 525 7620

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

...

Contact the a1qa team for tailored QA solutions.