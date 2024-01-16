4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits US State Of Alaska

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) An earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale struck on Wednesday the US State of Alaska. The earthquake occurred 123 km Southwest of Adak Island, at a depth of 10 km, US Geological Survey reported. Alaska is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where friction of tectonic plates leads to strong seismic and volcanic activity. (QNA)

