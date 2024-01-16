NASA Delays Astronaut Moon Landing To 2026

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US space agency NASA announced that astronauts will have to wait until next year before flying to the moon, and another year before landing on it, in light of the latest round of flight delays.

NASA had planned to send four astronauts around the moon late this year, but postponed the flight to September 2025 due to technical problems.

The first human moon landing after more than 50 years, on the Artemis mission, was also delayed to 2026.

NASA said that these delays came to maintain safety as a top priority, as well as to give teams more time to confront the challenges, in conjunction with the space suit suppliers need to know how the suits interact with the spacecraft.

"Safety is our top priority" said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, adding that the delays will "give teams more time to work through the challenges." (QNA)

