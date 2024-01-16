Vistara Prepares For Merger Into Air India By Mid 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) New Delhi : Vistara is preparing for merger into Air India by mid 2025. The former has begun allaying concerns of more than 6,000 of its employees for life in the integrated full-service carrier. On January 8, Vistara CEO Vinod Kanna, ahead of the airline's ninth anniversary, said that the required regulatory clearances are expected by mid 2024, however, the operational part of the merger could take up to mid 2025 to complete, as per reports.

"We expect anti-trust clearances from several countries we operate to, including Singapore, along with the final nod from NCLT, aviation ministry, DGCA and for government approval for investment by Singapore Airlines in the next few months. While all these legal requirements are expected by mid 2024, the operational part of the merger could take upto a year more," Kannan said.

Till the merger happens, the 67-aircraft-strong Vistara will continue to expand mainly on international routes from Mumbai as it adds the final three planes (one Boeing 787 and two Airbus A320s) in the coming few months.

"We added 17 aircraft last calendar year and currently have a fleet size of 67. From the original Vistara order, three planes are yet to be delivered which will happen in the next few months. We will shortly announce more flights, mainly international ones from Mumbai," Kannan said, added reports.

He also assured there will be no job losses in Vistara, however, the responsibilities could change in the merged entity.

"The main concerns are 'will we have a job in the merged airline and what will be our role there?' There will be no job losses as more people will be needed in the fast-expanding AI. Roles may change. A person looking after four verticals here could be doing so for one or two in the merged entity. We are communicating with our employees and hope to have a have a happy landing," reports cited Kannan saying.

He said the Vistara planes will be operated in the merged airline and AI is also getting new planes and will retrofit its existing planes. "Passengers Club Vistara points will migrate to the new system in the merged airline."