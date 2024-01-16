NOVOAIR Completes 11 Years Of Successful Operations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Country's one of the leading private airlines NOVOAIR completed 11 years of successful operations on January 9, 2024. Meanwhile, the airline has served over 6 million passengers with more than 100,000 flights, said Mofizur Rahman, Managing Director of NOVOAIR during the airline's 11th anniversary event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of the airline acknowledged the concerned authorities, business associates and passengers for being with NOVOAIR during its 11 years journey.

"We give equal importance to our two main mantras-safety and service. Our journey began with the promise of providing world-class service. Hence, ensuring on-time flight operations and safe travel is the highest priority of our business philosophy. Overcoming various challenges and adversities, NOVOAIR has established itself as a reliable and trusted airline," he said.

"Entering the New Year, we promise to ensure enhanced passenger service through the expansion of our international network and fleet to meet the needs of our passengers. NOVOAIR always strives to improve the quality of passenger service through value addition," he further mentioned.

Earlier, in an interview with The Bangladesh Monitor, Mofizur Rahman said the airline will be launching more international routes: from Dhaka to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat by 2024. Also, for this purpose, the airline is adding three new Airbus A321 aircraft with all-economy configuration to its fleet.

Currently, NOVOAIR operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, and Rajshahi as well as on an international route to Kolkata.

It may be mentioned here that the airline operated its maiden flight on January 9, 2013, from Dhaka to Chattogram. NOVOAIR was the first airline in the country to offer a frequent flyer programme called "SMILES", co-branded cards with banks, mobile ticketing app and web check-in services, as per a release.



