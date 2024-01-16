New Committee Forms At Airlines Club Of Sylhet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Airlines Club of Sylhet recently announced its new board of executive committee for the year 2024-2025.

Afsar Alam, Assistant Manager of Qatar Airways GSA in Bangladesh, has been elected as the President and Morshed Fakrul Chy, Area In-charge of NOVOAIR as the General Secretary.

Shafiqul Islam and Amdadur Rahman have been announced Vice Presidents while Rakib Hussain, Md Musa Ahmad Robin, Rajib Krishno Das, Abdullah Md Jihan Chy and Burhan Bahar Chowdhury will play the roles of Joint Secretary, Treasurer, Publicity Secretary, Sports Secretary and Cultural Secretary respectively.

Khandker Shiper Ahmed, the Founder President, continues to be the advisor of the committee which also comprises 13 other executive members.