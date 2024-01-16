Saudia Reportedly Launching Flights On Chattogram-Jeddah Route From March 1

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the flag carrier of the kingdom, plans to launch operations to and from Chattogram, alongside the capital Dhaka, said reports, adding, the airline is planning to launch direct flights between Jeddah and the port city.

"Operations between Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) and Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport (CGP) will begin on March 1, with four weekly flights using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft," stated reports.

However, reservations are yet to be available, further mentioned reports.

Currently, Saudia operates flights to Dhaka from







Jeddah, Madinah and Riyadh.

If launched as per schedule, Saudia will be the second airline to operate flights on Jeddah-Chattogram route after Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



