Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Two Russian Reconnaissance Drones On Southern Axis

Ukraine's defense forces destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones – a Zala and a Merlin-VR – in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Command South published a respective video on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"On January 15, 2024, air defense forces and assets of the Air Command South destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs – a Zala in the Kherson region and a Merlin-VR in the Mykolaiv region," the post read.

The command said the video showed the destruction of one enemy reconnaissance drone.