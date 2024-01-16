Commanders Of Ukrainian And Norwegian Navies Discuss Situation In Azov-Black Sea Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, discussed the security situation in the Azov-Black Sea region during an online meeting with the Commander of the Norwegian Navy, Rear Admiral Oliver Berdahl.

The Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that special attention was paid to the needs of the Ukrainian Navy for military assistance, taking into account challenges and threats.

Neizhpapa thanked his colleague for his strong support of Ukraine and for playing a key role in creating a coalition to develop the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.

The commanders agreed to develop friendly relations to strengthen joint capabilities in the defense sector.

As reported, on December 11, the United Kingdom and Norway, which jointly led the new 'Maritime Capabilities Coalition' to strengthen Ukraine's ability to operate at sea, will hand over ships and vehicles to the Ukrainian military.