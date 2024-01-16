Khmelnytskyi Community Hands Over 10 More Quadcopters To Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khmelnytskyi community handed over 10 more DJI MATRICE 30T quadcopters with equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Another 10 DJI MATRICE 30T quadcopters with equipment for our Defense Forces! The purchase is budgetary, the cost of 10 'mattresses' is UAH 2.2 million," the mayor wrote.

He expressed gratitude to all taxpayers for the opportunity to help the army.

Symchyshyn noted that this is one of the purchases that resulted in savings, and therefore the community will buy more new quadcopters.

As reported, the Khmelnytskyi community handed over 300 FPV drones and some additional equipment worth UAH 4 million to the defenders.