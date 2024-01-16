Envoy Of French President Believes That It Necessary To Talk About Dynamics Of Ukraine's Development Despite War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pierre Heilbronn, the French President's Special Envoy for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine believes that partners and the media should talk more often about the dynamics of Ukraine's development despite the war, as this is rarely seen on other continents.

Heilbronn said this in a speech at Ukraine House in Davos, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"We often talk about the military aspects of this war, but we don't talk enough - and this is our fault and the fault of the media - about the advantages that Ukraine has, and there are many of them, about the potential, about the dynamics of Ukraine's development despite the war. On other continents, you don't often see this - this dynamism, this spirit of entrepreneurship in Ukraine is still developing, and it is strong," said the French President's envoy.

According to Heilbronn, the progress made over the past six months, particularly on the path to Ukraine's EU membership, is impressive.

In this context, he reminded that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU are due to start soon, and emphasized the importance of partners' support for related reforms.

At the same time, the French President's envoy noted that the process of joining the West seems difficult sometimes, and many people say so.

Shmyhal, Séjourné consider involvingbusinesses in Ukraine's reconstruction projects

"We know this because France is an EU member state. But this is the only way to change the situation because short-term progress will not change this or that sector of the economy,"

Heilbronn emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, during a meeting in Kyiv in mid-November last year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the implementation of Ukraine's reconstruction projects with Pierre Heilbronn, the French President's Special Envoy for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine.