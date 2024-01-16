In Peru, Alien Origin Of Mummies From Nazca Denied

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Alien mummies", which in 2023 a Mexican ufologist demonstrated to the Mexican parliament, turned out to be a kind of dolls made of paper and fragments of animal and human bones, pieces of metal bonded with modern glue, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

Flavio Estrada, the head of a group of Peruvian specialists, told reporters that the researchers were able to refute the claims based on the results of the analyses that the dolls originate from "an alien center or came from another planet." According to him, such fabrications "absolutely do not correspond to reality."

"The conclusion is simple: these are dolls made from animal bones from this planet, using modern synthetic adhesives, so they were not assembled in pre-Hispanic times. It's not aliens, it's not aliens." Estrada emphasized.

In September 2023, Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan presented to the Chamber of Deputies of the country's parliament two "mummies" discovered in the Peruvian Nazca desert, which, according to him, could be of alien origin. The National Autonomous University of Mexico criticized the ufologist's point of view and said that his assumptions "do not make sense." Later, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture filed charges against citizens who collaborated with ufologists who took the alleged "alien mummies" out of the country and presented them to the Mexican parliament. The head of the department, Leslie Urteaga, said at the time that the "mummies" were made up of "pre-Hispanic bone remains."