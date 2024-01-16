In Peru, Alien Origin Of Mummies From Nazca Denied

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Alien mummies", which in 2023 a Mexican ufologist demonstrated
to the Mexican parliament, turned out to be a kind of dolls made of
paper and fragments of animal and human bones, pieces of metal
bonded with modern glue, Azernews reports, citing
international media outlets.
Flavio Estrada, the head of a group of Peruvian specialists,
told reporters that the researchers were able to refute the claims
based on the results of the analyses that the dolls originate from
"an alien center or came from another planet." According to him,
such fabrications "absolutely do not correspond to reality."
"The conclusion is simple: these are dolls made from animal
bones from this planet, using modern synthetic adhesives, so they
were not assembled in pre-Hispanic times. It's not aliens, it's not
aliens." Estrada emphasized.
In September 2023, Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime
Maussan presented to the Chamber of Deputies of the country's
parliament two "mummies" discovered in the Peruvian Nazca desert,
which, according to him, could be of alien origin. The National
Autonomous University of Mexico criticized the ufologist's point of
view and said that his assumptions "do not make sense." Later, the
Peruvian Ministry of Culture filed charges against citizens who
collaborated with ufologists who took the alleged "alien mummies"
out of the country and presented them to the Mexican parliament.
The head of the department, Leslie Urteaga, said at the time that
the "mummies" were made up of "pre-Hispanic bone remains."
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107724689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.