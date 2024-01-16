South Korea, USA & Japan Condemn Launch Of Hypersonic Missile By DPRK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) South Korea's Special Representative for Peace and Security on
the Korean Peninsula, Kim Gong, discussed with the US Special
Representative for the DPRK, Chong Park, and the head of the
Department of Asian and Oceanic Affairs of the Japanese Foreign
Ministry, Hiroyuki Namazu, the launch of a hypersonic missile by
Pyongyang on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing
South Korean Foreign Ministry.
It is noted that diplomats condemned the launch as a violation
of UN Security Council resolutions, threatening peace and stability
on the Korean peninsula and in the region.
Pointing to the North's provocations as the "root causes" of
instability in the region, the three sides stressed that
cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan would
strengthen.
In addition, the interlocutors agreed to closely monitor the
visit of North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song-hee to Russia this
week.
On Sunday, the Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of
Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces, reported that North Korea
had fired a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.
This missile test is the first since December 18, when Pyongyang
tested the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental missile, designed
to be able to reach the continental United States.
MENAFN16012024000195011045ID1107724688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.