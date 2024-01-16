Expert Unfolds Key Contributors To Surge In Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Last year, Azerbaijan witnessed an achievement in its non-oil
exports. The Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)
revealed a record-setting value for non-oil exports in
January-December of the previous year, totaling $3.348 billion – a
notable 9.8% increase from 2022.
Undoubtedly, the reasons for the emergence of this trend and the
factors affecting it in a positive sense are also of special
interest.
In a comment on this issue for Azernews ,
economist expert Elshad Mammadov provided insightful perspectives
and identified key contributors to the surge in non-oil exports,
including the agricultural sector and the export of gold. He
emphasized the potential for increased exports of products with
higher processing depth related to oil refining. While
acknowledging the current modest numbers, Mammadov highlighted the
untapped potential in these areas, signaling room for substantial
growth.
"From the point of view of non-oil exports, first of all, we
should mention the agricultural sector, the export of gold has an
important share from the point of view of non-oil exports, and in
addition to this, there were several projects, the implementation
of which created an opportunity to export products related to
higher processing depth related to oil refining. These are not yet
expressed in large numbers, we are still far from the potential in
these directions, and even if we analyze non-oil exports, we will
see that the raw materials are still not sufficiently processed
here, and this is reflected in exports, but on the whole, we see
the growth of non-oil exports. I think this can be expressed in
larger numbers. At the same time, the price increase in the world
market of inflation has an impact on the volume of non-oil exports
and its volume in monetary terms, and it shows its effects on the
growth of these prices, including the growth of non-oil exports,"
he said.
Discussing traditional trading partners, Mammadov pointed to the
Russian Federation, post-Soviet countries, and Turkiye. He stressed
the importance of nurturing relationships with these countries to
enhance trade turnover. While acknowledging efforts to explore new
markets, Mammadov emphasized the stability and priority of trade
with neighboring countries. He sees prospects for expanding
cooperation, especially with Central Asian nations.
"The main trading partners of Azerbaijan in non-oil exports are
traditionally Russia, post-Soviet countries, and Turkiye. While
efforts to explore new markets are ongoing, the stability and
priority of trade with neighboring countries remain evident.
Prospects for expanded cooperation, especially with Central Asian
nations, are promising," the expert underlined.
E. Mammadov acknowledged the inevitable risks and challenges in
international trade, emphasizing the need to avoid simplistic
approaches. He highlighted the complexities arising from the
breakdown of transport logistics links and stressed the importance
of deepening regional economic cooperation, promoting products with
high processing depth, expanding regional markets, and increasing
investments, particularly in high-tech capacities.
"Risks in international trade are complex, requiring nuanced
approaches. The challenges posed by the breakdown of transport
logistics links necessitate a focus on deepening regional economic
cooperation. To mitigate risks, optimizing approaches, expanding
regional markets, and increasing investments in high-tech
capacities are crucial," he added.
Despite global economic pressures on exports, Mammadov
identified a window of opportunity in regional economic cooperation
and integration. He advocated for active efforts to deepen regional
economic ties, recognizing the potential for enhanced development
in the processing sector. The economist correlated this development
with the creation of new jobs, increased purchasing power, and
overall economic growth.
"On the one hand, global economic conditions put pressure on
exports, because the breaking of global chains is a pressure from
the point of view of exports, but on the other hand, it is a window
of opportunity. It seems to me that the countries located in the
region should actively achieve the deepening of regional economic
cooperation and integration. Because, the more we lose the markets
in distant countries, the more we gain opportunities in the region,
and if we witness the rapid division of the world economy into
regions, then we can achieve the development of the processing
sector by considering more production points in the regions. The
development of the processing sector is always better for foreign
trade, and this means both new jobs and an increase in the
purchasing power of the country's population, which should be done
in this direction. Regarding this, socially oriented measures and
social envelopes implemented in Azerbaijan contribute to the
protection and development of purchasing power in the country. At
the same time, there is a need to support these processes, and this
support should be implemented by investment and production growth,
which will be the opening of new high-wage jobs stimulating
economic growth and development," expert concluded.
