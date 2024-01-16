(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Australian Council for Educational Research (ACER) is an independent, not-for-profit research organisation that has been supporting the transformation of the education sector for more than 90 years. Our mission is to create and promote research-based knowledge, products and services that can be used to improve learning across the life span.

An international leader in educational research, ACER specialises in collecting and interpreting information to shape strategic decision-making, from the early years to post-compulsory education. We develop high quality assessment and reporting tools and services, and support professionals to develop their capabilities to improve learner outcomes. Our evidence-based publications and resources focus on understanding and addressing the needs of individuals, promoting quality teaching and leadership, and supporting organisational improvement.

We have more than 430 staff located in our 10 offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.