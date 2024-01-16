Parishurama Reddy, MD, A Nephrologist With Indiana Kidney Specialists

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Reddy specializes in transplant nephrology and is trained in interventional nephrology. He is currently a valued member of the team of professionals at Indiana Kidney Specialists, operating out of the Epler Main Office in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The mission of Indiana Kidney Specialists is to provide high quality, comprehensive care for patients with kidney disease in a courteous, respectful and caring environment. In all they do, they put the patient first and coordinate with physicians, hospitals, and treatment centers in the community for excellence in nephrology care.

Dr. Reddy's hospital affiliations extend to Ascension - St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health, Community Rehabilitation Hospital South, Franciscan St Francis Health - Indianapolis, and Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.

His acclaimed career in medicine began after he graduated with his Medical Degree from Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College in India in 2000. He then relocated to the United States, performing his residency in nephrology at Carle Foundation Hospital from 2001-2005.

Furthering his training, Dr. Reddy performed a fellowship in nephrology at the Indiana University School of Medicine from 2005-2007, followed by a fellowship in transplant nephrology at the said establishment from 2007-2008.

Board certified in nephrology, he is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Nephrology is a specialty of medicine and pediatrics that concerns itself with the kidneys. It is the study of normal kidney function and kidney disease, the preservation of kidney health, and the treatment of kidney disease, from diet and medication to renal replacement therapy. Nephrologists have advanced training in treating kidney disease. They diagnose and treat kidney failure, as well as help patients by prescribing medications, offering special diet advice, and coordinating dialysis care or kidney transplantation when it becomes necessary.

