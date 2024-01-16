Passionpreneur Publishing Announces The Global Release Of NFT In Me

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Passionpreneur Publishing has announced the release of NFT in Me by Sam Amory via the publishing industry's largest global book distribution networks. The book is anticipated to have an inspiring and profound effect on its target audience.

In this must-read book, Sam Amory share invaluable insights, tools and techniques to bridging the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology.

The book is now available to inspire readers across the globe through the IngramSpark distribution network and other affiliates which will cover print-on-demand across the UK, Europe, USA, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. The e-book is available in 25+ online bookstores like Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Nobles and Apple Books in the Middle East.

Ends

About The Author:

Sam is a Senior Executive at Dedalus and is enhancing the future of healthcare by enabling interoperability. His strong and dynamic leadership ensures a sustained growth strategy with clear vision goals, in line with the global Dedalus vision. With over 20 years of experience within the Health Care Sector, across the MEA region, the UK, US and Asia, Sam has extensive expertise in general management, business development, and interoperability management, Sam showcases his knowledge of the partner ecosystem and solution-specific roles.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry to ensure the application of global best-practice in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.