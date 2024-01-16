Crystal L. Jones, MD, An Infectious Disease Specialist With Witham Specialist Center

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Jan 15, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Jones is an infectious disease specialist and wound care expert practicing at Witham Specialist Center, located within Witham Health Services in Lebanon, Indiana.

“I came from a large academic center and public health world, but I wanted to practice in a place where I felt it was my community. A lot of my patients are old family friends that knew my grandparents, knew my mother and her siblings and I like the fact that we still have that small town, close-knit feeling.”

A 1989 graduate of the Indiana University School of Medicine, Dr. Jones went on to complete both her residency in internal medicine and her fellowship in infectious disease at the said establishment in 1992 and 1994, respectively.

Board certified in both internal medicine and infectious disease, Dr. Jones is recognized as a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Attributing her success to enjoying helping patients, Dr. Jones is an active member of the American College of Physicians - Indiana Chapter.

Infectious disease is a medical specialty dealing with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infections. An infectious disease specialist's practice also consists of managing nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections.