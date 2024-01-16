Robert Warren Greer, MD, A Cardiologist With East Jefferson General Hospital

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Greer specializes in Heart and Vascular Care at East Jefferson General Hospital, a hospital in Metairie, Louisiana.

“I became a healthcare provider because I love helping patients get better and developing a relationship with them. My patients can count on me to provide extraordinary care because I'm attentive to their needs by listening and addressing the problems they are seeing me for.”

Graduating from the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine in 1996, Dr. Greer went on to perform his residency at Earl K Long Memorial Hospital in 1999. He then followed this up with a fellowship at Louisiana Health Science Center New Orleans, completing his training in 2000.

Board certified in cardiovascular disease, the doctor is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent evaluation organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Cardiology is a branch of medicine that deals with the disorders of the heart, as well as some parts of the circulatory system. The field includes medical diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease, heart failure, valvular heart disease, and electrophysiology. Cardiologists are doctors who diagnose, assess, and treat patients with diseases and defects of the heart and blood vessels (the cardiovascular system).