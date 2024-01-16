Magic Bedtime Stories: Swedish Phenomenon Podcast Launches In Australia

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In an exciting development for families and children across Australia, the Swedish phenomenon podcast "Magiska Godnattsagor" is launching today with an English version, "Magic Bedtime Stories". This innovative podcast combines the charm of bedtime storytelling with cutting-edge AI technology, bringing a unique listening experience for young audiences.

"Magic Bedtime Stories'' is more than just a podcast – it's an interactive adventure into the world of imagination. Each episode features an AI-generated story based on ideas submitted by Aussie children via our website, This approach provides a new and engaging tale, straight from the imagination of Aussie kids.

Hosted by the charismatic brothers Niklas and Tobias, and accompanied by Aida, a witty and slightly sassy, AI-assistant robot, the podcast offers a blend of humour, storytelling, and learning.

Aida not only crafts the stories but also leads a fact segment in each episode, diving into fascinating topics for curious young minds.

"Magic Bedtime Stories" is set to release new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, offering a delightful bedtime ritual for children and parents alike.

Following its resounding success in Sweden, where the podcast has achieved over 10,000 daily listens and consistently ranked in Spotify's Top 10 list of most popular podcasts in 2023, the podcast is now poised to capture hearts in Australia.

This ad-free, family-friendly podcast aims to inspire, educate, and entertain, ensuring that bedtime is never boring again.

"We're thrilled to bring 'Magic Bedtime Stories' to Australia," says host Niklas, "Our goal is to make bedtime an eagerly awaited moment of the day, filled with adventure, laughter, and learning."

For more information, visit and join the journey into a world where every night is a magical story.