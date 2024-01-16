(MENAFN- Baystreet) Thomson Reuters, G Mining Hit New 52-Week Highs on News

Cymbria, EQB, Galaxy at 52-Week Highs on NewsFairfax, Mayfair, Stingray at 52-Week Highs on NewsG Mining, Stantec, Troy at 52-Week Highs on NewsHappy Belly Hits 52-Week High on Purchase of Cravelt Group Previous Articles







Athabasca, Cascades, Cameco Among Host of Stocks at 52-Week Highs Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 Friday. No news stories available today.Cascades Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.99 Friday. No news stories available today.Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.27 Friday. No news stories available today.Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3,521.00 Friday. No news stories available today.Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 Friday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.56 Friday. No news stories available today.Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.65 Friday. No news stories available today.EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27 Friday. No news stories available today.Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Friday. No news stories available today.Forsys Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Friday. No news stories available today.Great Eagle Gold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Great Pacific Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.36 Friday. No news stories available today.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $130.29 Friday. No news stories available today.Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Friday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.21 Friday. No news stories available today.NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.23 Friday. No news stories available today.Parkland Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.06 Friday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 Friday. No news stories available today.Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109.80 Friday. No news stories available today.Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Troy Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Uranium Trust U) hit a new 52-week high of $31.59 Friday. No news stories available today.Urbana Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.03 Friday. No news stories available today.Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $2.00 Friday. No news stories available today.

