(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Thomson Reuters, G Mining Hit New 52-Week Highs on News
Cymbria, EQB, Galaxy at 52-Week Highs on News
Fairfax, Mayfair, Stingray at 52-Week Highs on News
G Mining, Stantec, Troy at 52-Week Highs on News
Happy Belly Hits 52-Week High on Purchase of Cravelt Group Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, January 12, 2024
Athabasca, Cascades, Cameco Among Host of Stocks at 52-Week Highs Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cascades Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.99 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.27 Friday. No news stories available today.
Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3,521.00 Friday. No news stories available today.
Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Element Fleet Management Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.56 Friday. No news stories available today.
Encore Energy Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.65 Friday. No news stories available today.
EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.27 Friday. No news stories available today.
Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.23 Friday. No news stories available today.
Forsys Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Friday. No news stories available today.
Great Eagle Gold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Great Pacific Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.36 Friday. No news stories available today.
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $130.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.21 Friday. No news stories available today.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.23 Friday. No news stories available today.
Parkland Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.06 Friday. No news stories available today.
Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.98 Friday. No news stories available today.
Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109.80 Friday. No news stories available today.
Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Troy Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust U) hit a new 52-week high of $31.59 Friday. No news stories available today.
Urbana Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.03 Friday. No news stories available today.
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 68 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $2.00 Friday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN16012024000212011056ID1107724641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.