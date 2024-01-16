Thomson Reuters, G Mining Hit New 52-Week Highs On News

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Thomson Reuters Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $198.31 Monday. Thomson Reuters Monday announced the acquisition of approximately 53.81 per cent of the shares in Pagero Group AB from key shareholders, including Summa Equity, Pagero's CEO Bengt Nilsson, as well as several members of the management team and employees, making Thomson Reuters the majority shareholder in Pagero.
G Mining Ventures Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Monday. G Mining Ventures has provided an update on the progress made at its 100% owned Tocantinzinho Gold Project currently under construction in the State of Pará, Brazil , and to highlight key activities and achievements over calendar 2023. The Project is 76% complete and remains on track and on budget for commercial production in H2-2024.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.53 Monday. No news stories available today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.20 Monday. No news stories available today.
Cascades Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.01 Monday. No news stories available today.
Cosa Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Constellation Software Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3,595.19 Monday. No news stories available today.
Dorel Industries Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $7.19 Monday. No news stories available today.
Denison Mines Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.76 Monday. No news stories available today.
EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.30 Monday. No news stories available today.
Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Monday. No news stories available today.
Forsys Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Friday. No news stories available today.
Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Green Thumb Industries Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $17.94 Monday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $84.16 Monday. No news stories available today.
Mega Uranium Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Nexus Uranium Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
NexGen Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.64 Monday. No news stories available today.
Serabi Gold plc Ordinary Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $116.84 Monday. No news stories available today.
Thermal Energy International Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Troy Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.52 Monday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Units (T.U.U) hit a new 52-week high of $24.50 day. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Uranium Trust U) hit a new 52-week high of $32.89 Monday. No news stories available today.
Uranium Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.44 Monday. No news stories available today.
Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.37 Monday. No news stories available today.
Wall Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.62 Monday. No news stories available today.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $2.10 Monday. No news stories available today.
