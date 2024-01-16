PROTEE UNITED's TO PUT FOCUS ON PROTEE VX FLAGSHIP PRODUCT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company discontinues additional systems due to user feedback and high demand for VX offerings

AMSTERDAM, NH, NETHERLANDS, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProTee United , a leading developer of Golf Simulator products and solutions, has decided not to move forward with further development of its RX and RLX models, after seeing exceptionally positive reactions to the company's flagship product, ProTee VX , introduced early 2023.The RX and RLX models, while of similar quality, did not offer the same level of benefits and features while maintaining a competitive price point.ProTee VX holds up strongly to side-by-side comparisons with other leading products. The VX earning high praise for its exceptional accuracy, for substantially less than the cost of other similar brands.ProTee VX eliminates the need for club stickers due to its A.I. powered technology which enables smart shot analysis detection and shot data in real time, offering instant feedback for immediate correction opportunities, unlike the other ProTee models the company is discontinuing.Players share the importance of the amount and detail of data provided by the VX including ball data including ball speed, total spin, spin axis, back spin, side spin, launch direction and launch angle. Club data is also captured including club speed, swing path, club face angle, face to path, attack angle, dynamic loft, club lie angle, and both horizonal and vertical impact points. Finally, players can gather critical flight information, including flight path, apex height, apex time, total distance, carry distance, off line, air time, run, and descent angle.ProTee VX offers all the features and more of the RX and RLX models, explains Dennis J. van Drie, CEO of ProTee United.“What we quickly understood from our customers is that they want all the features and aren't interested in options with fewer features and benefits, even at a lower price point,” he said.“This told us a lot about our core customer so we're focusing on what our customers want. That is what has gotten us where we are today and what will continue making us successful,” he says.In addition to players, Golf Pros have given ProTee VX and its extensive offerings high reviews.“Now we can help hundreds of golfers to train during winter. Not to mention the most realistic I have ever encountered,” said one pro's review.The ProTee VX is competitively priced among similar brands, starting at just $6,500 USD retail, the ProTee Golf Monitor optional software offers more than 150,000+ world class golf courses to play.For more information about the ProTee VX system, visit###ProTee United is a Dutch golf company specializing in developing, manufacturing and worldwide distributing of Indoor Golf Simulator products, Golf Gaming Software and Golf Launch Monitors for entertainment, commercial, professional, and private use. Since our founding in 2001, our focus has been on developing the Ultimate Indoor Golfing experience at an affordable price. Learn more at: .

