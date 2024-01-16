Orchestry Announces Partnership With Cloudway Services.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orchestry Software Inc is a leading provider of Microsoft 365 (M365) management solutions.

CloudWay Services, a subsidiary of CloudWay, is a renowned expert in managed services

CloudWay Services partners with Orchestry to provide a complete governance, adoption, and enablement platform to boost Microsoft 365 ROI.

- Audun M. Solheim, CEO of CloudWay Services, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestry Software Inc., ( ) a leading provider of Microsoft 365 (M365) management solutions, is soon launching their new AI-Driven service,“Signals”. The platform is designed to revolutionize how organizations manage their M365 environments, focusing on management, governance, adoption, and security.CloudWay Services , ( ), a subsidiary of CloudWay, is a renowned expert in managed services, boasting an impressive 11 Microsoft MVP titles among its knowledgeable team. CloudWay is already a valued partner of Orchestry.Under this partnership , CloudWay Services will exclusively deliver Orchestry's innovative 'Signals' product through their Microsoft 365 Evergreen Services. These offerings harness the expertise of Microsoft experts at CloudWay, combined with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. The Evergreen Cloud Service is tailored to ensure compliance in your Microsoft 365 environment while optimizing productivity within an organization's core business applications.Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Having known and collaborated with the exceptional team at CloudWay for years, I'm thrilled to announce CloudWay Services as our Preferred Partner for Orchestry in Norway. Together, we aim to empower clients to fully leverage their Microsoft 365 environment through CloudWay's Microsoft 365 Evergreen Services.""Orchestry is simply the best M365 Management Platform out there," exclaims Audun M. Solheim, CEO of CloudWay Services.“Combining their comprehensive platform with our expertise and services will enable us to deliver maximum value to our customers.”About OrchestryOrchestry makes work simple in Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint Online with its comprehensive enablement, adoption, and standardization platform. Built by SharePoint MVPs and Microsoft 365 experts, Orchestry helps organizations formulate a roadmap of "what to use when" in Microsoft 365 through increasing technology adoption, empowering governance and simplifying provisioning organization-wide. Learn more: .About CloudWay ServicesCloudWay Services works together with CloudWay, leveraging the world-class knowledge of its employees, holding an impressive 11 Microsoft Most Valuable Professional titles, to give you the very best services for your Microsoft 365 environment. The Microsoft M365 Evergreen and Proactive Security Monitoring services tell you exactly what you need to do to stay up-to-date and secure. Learn more at .

