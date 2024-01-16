(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobal announces integration with Apple Business Connect

Mobal, a leading local marketing platform, is delighted to announce an integration with Apple Business Connect.

- Jonatan von MartensHELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 16.1.2024, Helsinki, Finland - Mobal , a leading local marketing platform, is delighted to announce an integration with Apple Business Connect , a free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other Apple apps.With Business Connect, businesses around the world can directly manage their business information shown on their Apple Maps place card, including adding photos, header images, logos, hours, and more.Through Mobal's integration with Business Connect API, Mobal users can easily update information for multiple locations and deliver accurate, up-to-date information to Maps at scale. With Insights from Apple, users can also learn how customers find and interact with their place cards and make adjustments to have a bigger impact.By managing locations from one central dashboard, Mobal enhances online visibility and saves local business owners and marketers time and effort.Jonatan von Martens, Head of Product and Technology at Mobal, commented on the significance of this partnership:”This integration is a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering exceptional products and services to our users. I am confident that this integration will bring exciting opportunities for growth and success. We look forward to creating more value for our users.”Mobal has a strong track record in the local marketing space, working with brick-and-mortar businesses to leverage their online presence across major online directories for increased relevance and profitability.Alexandr Provornov, Developer at Mobal, comments, "Approximately 55% of users in the Nordic region have iOS devices. Ensuring the accuracy and relevance of your business information on Apple Maps can significantly enhance your visibility. Key information in Apple Maps' appears throughout the Apple ecosystem, allowing businesses who update their information in Business Connect to present the best version of themselves to all Apple users.Businesses using Mobal's platform can now reach their target audience more effectively, enriching the customer experience.For media inquiries, please contact:Siri Enckell ... +358 451258335About Mobal: Mobal is a leading local marketing platform that empowers businesses to optimize their digital presence and engage with customers effectively online. With a focus on local marketing and location-based strategies, Mobal provides a comprehensive suite of features to help drive business growth. For more information, visit

