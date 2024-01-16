Ukraine Claims To Destroy Russian Spy Plane

(MENAFN- IANS) Kiev, Jan 16 (IANS) Ukraine has claimed to destroy a Russian spy plane over the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi initially said on Telegram on Monday that two aircraft had been destroyed, writing:“Warriors of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 air control centre,” CNN reported

He also thanked the Air Force for“the perfectly planned and executed operation” in southern Ukraine.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Air Forces called the special operation in the Azov Sea region“successful”.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, later said in a post on Facebook that one of the Russian planes targeted was able to make a landing, but said it appeared“beyond repair”.

“So, no matter how you slice it, the target is destroyed, and resuscitation will not help!” he wrote.

“The long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 was and is a priority target for us. And until today, the destruction of this aircraft seemed an impossible task for the Air Force.”

Information about the downing of two Russian military aircraft by Ukrainian forces over the Sea of Azov appeared in social media late on Sunday, CNN reported.

Russia has not commented on the development.

The Sea of Azov separates Ukraine and Russia at the northeastern point of the Black Sea, north of the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

--IANS

ksk/