Radisson Blu Dhaka Receives Safehotels Executive Level Certification For 5Th Time

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden was awarded the "Safehotels Executive Level Certification" for the fifth time for its commitment to excellence in service, safety and security.

Since achieving the "Safehotels Premium Level Certification" in 2016 previously, the hotel's team has been working extremely hard to ensure top-notch safety and security to the guests while they enjoy memorable visit at the five-star property, said Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in a release.

For over 16 years, Safehotels Alliance AB has been the world's most recognised and leading independent company focusing on international hotel safety and security certification standards.

It consists of an internationally distinguished network of security experts trained to audit hotels regarding their quality and consistency in safety and security standards, added the release.

Safehotels is the originator of "The Global Hotel Security Standard" which is the benchmark programme for international hotels in this world.

It examines more than 210+ safety and security standard elements.

Safehotels has certified hotels in over 40 global destinations, further mentioned the release.

