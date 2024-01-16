Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka Wins Two Awards At SATA 2023

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, a luxury hotel in Bangladesh, clinched two accolades at the South Asian Travel Awards 2023. The hotel won the "Leading Business Hotel" and "Leading Meeting and Conference Hotel" awards at the event.

Recently, during a ceremony held at the hotel premise, the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka team was handed over awards by the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mokammel Hossain and the President of Bangladesh International Hotel Association HM Hakim Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Robin J Edwards, General Manager, Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka said, "We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards from SATA, which highlight our ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled service in the business and conference sectors. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

The win reaffirms the hotel's commitment to providing business and conference travellers with world-class services, said Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in a release.

It may be mentioned here that the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) is an esteemed platform that celebrates outstanding achievements in the travel and tourism sector across South Asia.