ISHO Unveils Annual Trend Report On Interior Design, Décor

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Popular furniture and home décor brand ISHO unveils its annual trend report, providing insights into the evolving world of interior design and décor.

The trend report 2024 offers a comprehensive look at the design landscape of the coming year, said a press release.

The fusion of old and contemporary design trend encourages a harmonious blend of vintage charm and modern aesthetics. Classic furniture pieces are paired with sleek contemporary designs, creating eclectic spaces with a timeless appeal.

Personalisation takes centre stage in interior design, as homeowners seek to create spaces that reflect their unique styles and personalities. Customised furniture, artwork, and accessories become the norm, allowing individuals to curate homes that truly feel like their own.

Technology becomes an integral part of home designs, seamlessly blending functionality and aesthetics. Smart furniture adapts to users' needs, adjusting heights, lights, temperature, and entertainment options with the touch of a button.

Glass makes a striking comeback in interior design, adding a touch of elegance and modernity to various elements.

Green living and sustainability remain at the forefront of interior design trends. Furniture made from recycled materials, like reclaimed wood and upcycled metals, is gaining popularity. A key trend involves merging indoor and outdoor spaces through large windows and doors.

In 2024, ISHO will embody these trends to reimagine modern living, fostering spaces that seamlessly blend heritage with contemporary allure, prioritise personal expression, seamlessly integrate technology, elevate with glass elements, and remain unwavering in its commitment to sustainability, said the release.