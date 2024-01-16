UK Set To Label Hizb Ut-Tahrir As Terrorist Organization Amid Escalating Tensions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The British government, in a significant move, announced plans on Monday to outlaw Hizb ut-Tahrir, an international Islamist political organization, by designating it as a terrorist entity. This decision comes in the wake of the group's alleged support for the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, in a statement, condemned Hizb ut-Tahrir as an organization that“actively promotes and encourages terrorism,” citing its endorsement of the recent attacks on Israel. According to the Home Office, the new designation will render activities such as membership, support, or public display of sympathy for the group, a criminal offense.

The Parliament is set to debate and vote on this measure within the week. If passed, the law could come into effect as early as Friday, marking a significant escalation in Britain's fight against extremism.

Hizb ut-Tahrir, founded in 1953 and headquartered in Lebanon, has been a contentious presence in Britain. The organization, known for its call for a unified Islamic government across Muslim nations, has historically celebrated acts of violence against Israel. This move to ban the group is not unprecedented in British politics. Former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron had previously proposed similar measures, which were ultimately not implemented.

In defense, the British branch of Hizb ut-Tahrir denounced the government's decision as an attempt to silence debates about Palestine and Islam's political stance. The group announced its intention to challenge the measure through legal avenues.

The proposal to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir follows the emergence of a video from an October demonstration, organized by the group, where calls for“jihad” were made. This sparked widespread criticism and concerns over the group's influence and activities in the UK.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat expressed that the group's praise for Hamas' attacks and the glorification of violence were utterly disgraceful. The government's decision reflects growing concerns over domestic and international terrorism, and it signals a robust stance against groups perceived as threats to national security.

This move by the British government is a clear indication of its commitment to combating extremism and maintaining national security, amidst a landscape of increasing geopolitical tensions.

