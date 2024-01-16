Biman Joins Dhaka Travel Mart 2024 As Title Sponsor

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is to support the upcoming 19th edition of the international tourism fair 'Dhaka Travel Mart' as the title sponsor. The popular tourism fair titled 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024' will take place at the ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka from February 8-10, 2024 and is being organised by the travel trade publication The Bangladesh Monitor.

To this effect, in presence of Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Kazi Wahidul Alam, Editor of The Bangladesh Monitor and Mohammed Salahuddin, Acting Director of Marketing and Sales, Biman signed an MoU to this effect at the airline's head office in the capital on January 15.

Around 70 organisations from home and abroad will showcase their tourism products and services in the upcoming fair across 100 stalls and pavilions. Participating companies will offer special packages for the visitors during the three-day fair.