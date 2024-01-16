Emirates' Winter Offer For Dubai Visitors

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai : Emirates announced a new offer for travellers planning to visit Dubai this winter. From January 12, 2024, people with flights to Dubai or a stopover of at least eight hours can enjoy free tickets to two of Dubai's biggest attractions-the Museum of the Future and Atlantis Aquaventure.

The Museum of the Future is the newest jewel in the Dubai skyline where visitors will be transported into the world 50 years from now. Furthermore, customers can cool off on the slides and rides at the world's largest waterpark Atlantis Aquaventure.

This special offer is valid on tickets bought between January 12 to February 1, 2024, for travel between January 15 and March 31, 2024. The offer is available in all cabins and can be redeemed at least 96 hours before travel.

Visitors can experience more of Dubai with Emirates during this period. Just showing their Emirates boarding pass at participating restaurants, spas, activities and more can access exclusive offers and discounts. The offer is available until March 31, 2024.

Member of the Emirates Skywards, airline's loyalty programme can earn Skywards Miles (points) on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE with the Skywards Everyday app.

Emirates now operates 21 weekly flights to and from Dhaka and via Dubai conveniently connects over 130 destinations worldwide.