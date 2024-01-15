Driving Innovation: A Comprehensive Analysis Of The Automotive Sunroofs Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research_Logo

Automotive Sunroofs Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A sunroof is a fixed or moveable aperture in a vehicle's roof that provides light and fresh air into the passenger cabin so that an adequate ventilation can be maintained within the car, which improves the interior climate and removes the whiff. They are either non-transparent or transparent panels that are manually or mechanically controlled. They let to increase the brightness and lighting, as well as intensify the air circulation to provide optimum comfort to the customer.

Download Sample Pages :

The significant growth in the automobile industry represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, increasing passenger vehicle sales in conjunction with rising per capita income and consumer spending toward effective ventilation and brighter vehicle interiors to enhance the overall driving experience will positively influence the industry demand. In addition, technological advancements in sunroof materials are driving automotive sunroof demand as well. Thereby, ongoing design upgrades and material advancements to reduce weight and provide stability are boosting the industry's growth. Furthermore, leading automobile manufacturers are focusing on upgrading the design of the automotive sunroof market by utilizing advanced materials.

They are also adopting a wide variety of glasses, such as tempered, laminated, and glass, which can offer protection again ultraviolet (UV) rays. This, in confluence with increasing environmental concerns among individuals, has propelled key players to introduce the solar automotive sunroof, which is a cost-efficient and sustainable technology impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, rising sales of premium and luxury vehicles are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other major factors, including the integration of rain sensors, rising adoption of sunroofs in electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing sales of EVs, are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.

Taking an inorganic route to gain market share has been an important strategy in the automobile industry. In August 2022, Webasto, global systems partner to the mobility sector, acquired Carlex Glass Luxembourg SA in Grevenmacher (Luxembourg). The site manufactures glass elements for passenger cars, counts many international carmakers among its customers and was previously part of Carlex Glass America LLC, based in Nashville, Tennessee (USA). In June 2022, Champion Auto Systems announced that the tooling and equipment to produce the Hollandia 700 (H700) family of sunroofs is on the way to America, following Champion's acquisition of the Hollandia 700 line.

Procure the Research Report Now :

However, the sunroof industry is facing issues related to faulty parts. Recently, Mercedes-Benz issued a recall campaign in the US affecting 123,696 cars comprising the models such as C-Class, E-Class, CLK-Class and CLS-Class that were built between 2001 and 2011, owing to a faulty sunroof issue. The recall campaign also covers the respective models' high-performance focused AMG variants. The affected Mercedes-Benz models are claimed to have a sunroof that could come off, as the glass panel might not be appropriately secured. The supplier claimed to have changed the drying time for the glass sunroof's bonding agent. This finding resulted in the automaker issuing a recall campaign in December 2019. Later the automaker expanded the recall campaign in March 2021.

New product launches to flourish in the market

In April 2022, Demeta, a French green chemistry company carried out jointly with H+S Automotive, a historic German moulder, and materialized by the production of odorless p-DCPD parts for the automotive industry. The lightweight, resistance and aesthetic qualities of NexTene-by-Demeta resin made it the perfect material for a new molded polymer automotive sunroof frame – a recent collaboration between Demeta and H+S Automotive. Earlier, in February 2021, SunRoof, a Swedish start-up developing solar roofs and smart energy management solutions, partnered with Porsche Inter Auto. Both companies seek to promote the sustainable development and innovative solutions in which they are involved. One of the results of these joint activities is the creation of the first solar carport for electric vehicles under the aegis of a car dealer.

The company will also establish a testing centre here with the aim of introducing technologies as well as in-house projects. Saint-Gobain Sekurit India (SGSIL), a part of the Paris-based Saint-Gobain - the automotive glass specialist expects the demand for sunroofs to double and cross half a million units in the CY2022, as it becomes one of the most sought after feature in the premium cars in India. Over the past few years, an increase in luxury cars and rising demand for convenience features have largely fuelled the automotive sunroof industry in India. Until recently, sunroofs were only an option on the most costly models of luxury vehicles from brands like Audi, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar, and Mercedes-Benz. However, as passenger cars have become more popular, there has been a greater shift in consumer preference from a simple automobile to a car with a variety of convenience amenities.

Inquire Before Buying :

Key benefits of the report:

· This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive sunroofs industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

· The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the automotive sunroofs market share.

· The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2032 to highlight the automotive sunroofs market growth scenario.

· Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

· The report provides a detailed automotive sunroofs market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Key Market Players

.inteva products

.cie automotive

.mobitech

.General Motors

.Webasto Group

.bos group intl.

.Magna International Inc.

.inalfa roof systems

.Yachiyo Industry

.Aisin Corporation

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn