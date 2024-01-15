UAE: Elife TV Subscribers May Not Be Able To View Bein Channels From June 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Elife TV subscribers may not be able to view beIN channels from next month, it was announced on Sunday. In a media statement, etisalat by e& informed its customers and stakeholders that the channels“may not be available effective June 1”.

The telecommunication company did not specify a reason, but said further updates will be communicated to“our valued customers via email, SMS and / or on our website on or before June 1, 2023”.

Etisalat by e& offers subscribers access to beIN channels via its elife packages.

BeIN is a global sports and entertainment media group that broadcasts 60 channels. Its sports channels are popular among UAE residents as they air some major high-profile sporting events.

This is not the first time that the Qatar-based broadcaster's channels are going off air in the UAE. In June 2018, du had temporarily stopped airing beIN sports channels. A year prior to that, residents were unable to view the channels for over a month.

