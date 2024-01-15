QSE Index Breaks 10,500-Point Barrier At Beginning Of Sunday's Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index broke the barrier of 10,500 points at the beginning of Sunday's trading, adding 46.58 points, with a growth rate of 0.45%, reaching 10,512 points, compared to Thursday's closing session.
QSE figures attributed the recorded rise to the positive performance of the Industrial sector by 0.97%, Telecoms by 0.87%, Real Estate by 0.51%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.15%, Banks and Financial Services by 0.14%, and Transportations by 0.13%. On the other hand, the performance was negative for the Insurance sector by 0.24%.
At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2622 transactions worth QR 81.894 million, distributed to 32.765 shares.
MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107724503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.