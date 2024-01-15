QSE Index Breaks 10,500-Point Barrier At Beginning Of Sunday's Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index broke the barrier of 10,500 points at the beginning of Sunday's trading, adding 46.58 points, with a growth rate of 0.45%, reaching 10,512 points, compared to Thursday's closing session.

QSE figures attributed the recorded rise to the positive performance of the Industrial sector by 0.97%, Telecoms by 0.87%, Real Estate by 0.51%, Consumer Goods and Services by 0.15%, Banks and Financial Services by 0.14%, and Transportations by 0.13%. On the other hand, the performance was negative for the Insurance sector by 0.24%.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2622 transactions worth QR 81.894 million, distributed to 32.765 shares.

