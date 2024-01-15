Domestic Funds' Increased Net Buying Lifts QSE 44 Points M-Cap Adds QR1.84Bn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining as much as 44 points and its key index surpassed 10,500 levels on the

back of buying interests, particularly in the telecom, transport and real estate sectors.The domestic institutions were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index gained 0.42% to 10,509.85 points.The foreign retail investors' weakened net selling had its influence in the main market, whose year-to-date losses shrank to 2.96%.The Gulf individuals' lower net profit booking also had its say in the main bourse, whose capitalisation nevertheless added QR1 or 0.3% to QR611 with small cap segments gaining the most.The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which touched an intraday high of 10,539 points.The local retail investors were seen increasingly bearish in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.05mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across 17 deals.The foreign funds were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index outperformed the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index rose 0.42%, the All Islamic Index by 0.61% and the All Share Index by 0.29% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover fell amidst higher volumes.The telecom sector index shot up 2.09%, transport (1.78%), real estate (0.89%), industrials (0.28%) and banks and financial services (0.02%); while insurance declined 0.59% and consumer goods and services 0.3%.Major movers in the main market included Ooredoo, Milaha, Gulf International Services, Untied Development Company, Nakilat and Lesha Bank.Nevertheless, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Qatari German Medical Devices, Inma Holding, Zad Holding, Widam Food and Gulf Warehousing were among the losers in the main market. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.The domestic institutions' net buying increased noticeably to QR17 compared to QR11 on January 11.The foreign individuals' net selling weakened significantly to QR0 against QR12 the previous trading day.The Gulf retail investors' net profit booking shrank perceptibly to QR0 compared to QR3 last Thursday.However, the local retail investors' net selling strengthened marginally to QR7 against QR6 on January 11.The foreign institutions' net profit booking expanded considerably to QR5 compared to QR2 the previous trading day.The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR5 against net buyers of QR6 last Thursday.The Gulf funds' net buying weakened significantly to QR1 compared to QR6 on January 11.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.Trade volumes in the main market rose 15% to 153 shares, while value declined 18% to QR371 and deals by 13% to 11,787.The venture market saw an about six-fold jump in trade volumes to 0.17mn equities and value grew more than six-fold to QR0 on doubled transactions to 8.