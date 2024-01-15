QSE Index Rises To 10,518 Points At Beginning Of Sundays Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index added 8.34 at the beginning of Mondays trading by 0.08%, rising to the level of 10,518 points, compared to the end of Sundays trading, with backed by five sectors.

Qatar Stock Exchange figures showed a positive performance in the Insurance sector by 0.73%, the Transportation sector by 0.41%, the Real Estate sector by 0.24%, the Industrial sector by 0.11% and the Consumer Goods and Services sector by 0.04%. On the other hand, the performance was negative for the Bank and Financial Services sector by 0.04%, and the Telecoms sector by 0.28%.

At around 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded trades worth QR 74.385 million, distributed among 25.519 million shares, with 2,541 transactions.

