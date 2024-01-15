Foreign Funds' Buying Interests Lift QSE 24 Points Islamic Equities Outperform

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The foreign institutions' bullish outlook Monday lifted the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) for the fourth consecutive session and its key index gained 24 points, even as

capitalisation was on the decline.The telecom sector witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.23% to 10,523.74 points.The Arab retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses shrank to 2.74%.The foreign individuals' lower net profit booking had its influence in the main bourse, whose capitalisation nevertheless melted QR0 or 0.11% to QR610 with microcap segments losing the most.The domestic institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which touched an intraday high of 10,543 points.The Gulf funds were seen bearish in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.18mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0 trade across 18 deals.The Gulf retail investors were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Islamic index outperformed the other indices in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.The Total Return Index rose 0.23%, the All Islamic Index by 0.48% and the All Share Index by 0.02% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.The telecom sector index gained 0.65%, transport (0.13%), industrials (0.11%) and banks and financial services (0.04%); while insurance tanked 1.26%, real estate (0.22%) and consumer goods and services (0.1%).Major movers in the main market included Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Masraf Al Rayan, Gulf International Services, Qatar Electricity and Water, Estithmar Holding, Qamco, Ooredoo, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat.Nevertheless, QLM, Ezdan, Doha Insurance, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qatar Islamic Insurance, QNB, Doha Bank and Qatar Insurance were among the losers in the main market. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR7 against net profit takers of QR5 on January 14.The Arab individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR0 compared with net sellers of QR5 on Sunday.The foreign retail investors' net profit booking eased perceptibly to QR0 against QR0 the previous day.However, the local retail investors' net selling strengthened markedly to QR10 compared to QR7 on January 14.The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers to the tune of QR3 against net buyers of QR1 on Sunday.The Gulf retail investors' net selling expanded noticeably to QR1 compared to QR0 the previous day.The domestic institutions' net buying decreased considerably to QR8 against QR17 on January 14.The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the third straight session.Trade volumes in the main market were down 2% to 150 shares, while value shot up 28% to QR476 and deals by 42% to 16,746.The venture market saw a 52% plunge jump in trade volumes to 0.08mn equities and 42% in value to QR0 but on 87% surge in transactions to 15.