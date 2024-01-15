USQBC Successfully Hosts 2Nd Session Of 'Table Talks' Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC) in Doha recently hosted the second session of 'Table Talks', a networking platform for members, which was designed to foster engagement, connections, and knowledge sharing among USQBC's members with a primary focus on enhancing networking opportunities within its vibrant business community.

The exclusive event witnessed active participation from numerous member companies representing diverse sectors, showcasing the widespread interest and enthusiasm for the unique networking and knowledge-sharing experience that the 'Table Talks' provides.

“The second session of 'Table Talks' was a resounding success, bringing together members from various sectors to engage in meaningful conversations, establish connections, and gain invaluable insights from industry peers.

“This initiative underscores our organisation's commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within our diverse and thriving business community,” stated Sheikha Mayes al-Thani, managing director of the USQBC in Qatar.

As a prominent advocate for fostering mutual economic growth, the USQBC is dedicated to developing and supporting business ties between the United States and Qatar. The 'Table Talks' initiative aligns with the council's vision of creating a seamless and lasting partnership based on shared interests and robust connections in bilateral relations, including business and culture.

Through initiatives, such as 'Table Talks', USQBC aims to foster collaboration, provide resources, and support businesses in both nations. The organisation is dedicated to building a strong foundation for a lasting and fruitful partnership between the US and Qatar.

MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107724495