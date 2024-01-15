Senior Executive Appointment At HSBC Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mohamed Jassim al-Sultan has been appointed to the role of head of Human Resources for HSBC in Qatar.

Al-Sultan has more than 18 years' experience in human resources in the media and retail/consumer goods industries.

"To energise for growth is a strategic priority for the bank and we believe that Mohammed's experience and leadership will support our priorities as we foster the growth of our workforce and deliver on our commitment to Qatarisation within the bank," said Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, chief executive, HSBC Qatar.

Al-Sultan said: "I am honoured to join HSBC. It is a global brand with a deep heritage in Qatar, both of which have been developed by the people of HSBC and their local and international connectivity. I look forward to working with colleagues as we support clients and each other to make HSBC a better place to bank and a better place to work."

