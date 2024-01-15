Qatar KMCC Eranad Picks Award Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Muslim League leaders P Chekku Musliyar of Kuthuparambu in Oorgattiri panchayath and V Hamsa Iruvetti in Kavanur panchayath were selected for the 4th Eranadan Prathibha Award organised by Qatar Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) Eranad Constituency Committee in memory of P Seethihaji.
The awardees were announced by P K Basheer, a member of Kerala Legislative Assembly, at a function in Qatar. The other members of the jury were C P Saidalavi, Dr Abdusamad (Qatar KMCC state president) and Savad Veliyankode (KMCC Malappuram district president).
The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs50,000 and a citation each, will be presented in February at a function at the native places of the awardees. P V Mohamed Areekode, M I Thangal and M C Mohamed Haji were the last three winners of the Eranadan Prathibha Award. The awards announcement ceremony was also addressed by Qatar KMCC state vice-president K Mohammed Easa, Eranad Constituency president Ajmal Areekode, general secretary Ahamed Niyas Moorkanad, vice-president Safeerussalam Edavanna and treasurer P K Abdul Manaf.
