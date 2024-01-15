World Cup Anniversary Souvenir Launched

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Youth Forum Qatar marked the first anniversary of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, by unveiling a commemorative souvenir named 'Bisht.' Indian Sports Centre president E P Abdul Rahman, presented the publication to Youth Forum president S S Mustafa. A number of community leaders were present.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.