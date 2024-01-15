How Storytelling Can Shape Morals, Build Confidence

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Can storytelling truly instil morals, shape personality, and boost confidence in children? Ibrahim al-Bashri believes so. But how?

“Storytelling is more than a form of entertainment; it plays a crucial role in education,” said al-Bashri, a Senior Information Specialist at Qatar National Library and a recipient of Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Akhlaquna Appreciation Award 2023.

Akhlaquna is an initiative launched by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation. It strives to highlight the relationship between knowledge and ethics, while also advocating for ethics as a fundamental pillar for achieving success in multiple facets of life. Applications to the Akhlaquna and Akhlaquna Junior Awards for this year are open until 1 February 2024, across four categories.

Al-Bashri was recognised by the Akhlaquna initiative last year for his innovative and diverse approach to impactful storytelling for children.“Storytelling is particularly effective in shaping a child's comprehension of ethics and morality,” he said.“It helps children distinguish between right and wrong, correlating these concepts with their own experiences in an understandable way.”

He likened a child's exposure to negative behaviours to catching a disease and proposed that just as a doctor treats a disease, stories can treat these behavioural issues:“Storytelling acts like medicine for kids' bad habits. It's a way of guiding them towards positive change. For instance, a story can effectively teach a child to be less selfish and more generous.”

Al-Bashri explained that when looking to help a child learn a new behaviour or trait, choosing a method that is both enjoyable and uplifting is crucial, and storytelling is an excellent choice for this as it captures their imagination and holds their interest, making learning feel like an adventure rather than a chore.

Sharing his experience on the effectiveness of storytelling, al-Bashri said he has noticed that some parents have come to realise that methods such as scolding or giving harsh instructions were not working well with their children. But when they switched to using stories as a means of teaching, changes were noticeable.

He also touched on more complex topics like the Palestinian cause.“Most parents struggle to explain the Palestinian cause to their children,” he said.“But there are many books that simplify it so even a five-year-old can understand. It's possible for children to get the gist of the Palestinian situation, even though it's a really complex topic.”

Al-Bashri emphasises the importance of children not only listening to stories, but also reading them themselves. He highlighted the benefits of learning the art of storytelling on children's development saying that the greatest value that a child can gain from reading is self-confidence, and also stresses the importance of including storytelling as well as self-reading skills in the schools, making it crucial for the holistic growth of children.

“Imagine a child not just reading a story but narrating it to an audience,” he said.“The ability to read and perform instils self-confidence, setting the foundation for children to grow into leaders.”

