Da'w And Greyhound Racing Finals At Marmi 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The final competitions of the International Da'w Championship and that of the greyhound racing championship were held Sunday as part of the Qatar International Falconry and Hunting Festival's 15th edition (Marmi 2024).

The festival, held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani and organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society, runs until January 27 at Sabkat Marmi in Sealine.

Festival director Miteb Mubarak al-Qahtani and deputy director Abdul-Wahab al-Nuaimi said a large number of visitors from the other Gulf countries are attending.

