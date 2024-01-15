Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be misty to fogy at places at first, becomes moderate daytime with scattered clouds and relatively cold to cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be hazy at first with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 04 to 14 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to southwesterly 04 to 14 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 05 to 10/02 kilometers or less at places at first, while offshore it will be 4 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet.

MENAFN15012024000067011011ID1107724472