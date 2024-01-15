University Foundation College Announces NCUK Prize Award Winners

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) University Foundation College recently announced the outstanding achievement of its students who have been awarded prestigious Academic Prize Awards in recognition of their high results following completion of their NCUK qualifications here in Qatar.

Since 2017, University Foundation College provides UK university foundation programmes in Qatar, licensed by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. NCUK International Foundation Year (IFY) is a one-year programme that students can join after completing their high school education. After completion of IFY, students can progress into three-year undergraduate degree programmes at NCUK partner universities in the UK and worldwide. NCUK IFY offers a choice of pathways in Science/Medicine, Engineering, Business, Humanities and Art & Design; each stream contains a different combination of three subject modules to fit the requirements of the chosen degree programme.

By winning these awards, students have been honoured as some of the top performing NCUK students in the world. Students who have received Academic Prize Awards include:

Randa Ibrahim MOH'D Adel Hamdan – Winner of the Regional High Achiever award, making them the top performing NCUK International Foundation Year student in the Middle East Region.

Aisha Mohamed Ziada Taha, Hassan Abdelrahman Hassan Abdelrahman, Syeda Maham Ali Zaidi, Fahad Khalid A. A. Al-Thani – Winners of the Recognised Achiever award, making them some of the top NCUK International Foundation Year students in the Middle East Region.

Graham Burton, the Principal of University Foundation College (NCUK Qatar) said,“University Foundation College takes great pride in the remarkable achievements of our students. The Academic Prize Awards received by our outstanding scholars reflects their commitment to excellence in their NCUK qualifications. If it were easy to achieve, it wouldn't be a dream, but there was no shortage of effort from all, in working towards their true limits, and making those dreams come true. Congratulations to our esteemed winners for their outstanding performance on the global stage with their progression to top universities worldwide.”

4,500+ students took NCUK qualifications in the 2022/23 academic year globally, making the accomplishments of students from University Foundation College even greater. Since its inception, NCUK has helped more than 45,000 students' progress to universities worldwide.

